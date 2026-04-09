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Kubra Khan receives praises for ‘Doctor Bahu’ amid pregnancy buzz

Kubra Khan starrer ‘Doctor Bahu’ released on March 27

Kubra Khan receives praises for ‘Doctor Bahu’ amid pregnancy buzz
Kubra Khan receives praises for ‘Doctor Bahu’ amid pregnancy buzz

Kubra Khan recently received immense praise for her newly released drama serial, Doctor Bahu.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram during the wee hours of Thursday, April 9, and shared appreciation post penned by one of her fans.

Khan’s recently shared Instagram Story reads, “Been working on a post for the past few days but keep coming back to this beautiful scene.”

Her post added, “©bakhtawar mazhar rula diya da ©thekubism #ShujaAsad & the rest.”

Kubra Khan starrer ‘Doctor Bahu’ released on March 27
Kubra Khan starrer ‘Doctor Bahu’ released on March 27

The story went on to add, “And seriously, how is anyone supposed to focus on , with such an addictive OST playing? Absolutely loving DR BAHU.”

In the end, the post added, “It truly is a complete package. @mehreenjabbarofficial. Rest in a long overdue post soon IA.”

Khan’s shared post comes amid the rumours of her pregnancy with husband Gohar Rasheed.

Several months ago, many social media users speculated that the Sang-e-Mar Mar actress is expecting her first child after viewing videos where she wore loose clothing.

After much speculations, the Sinf-e-Aahan performer directly denied the pregnancy speculations, by playfully clarifying that the rumoured baby bump was actually just "winter weight," not pregnancy.

On professional front, Kubra Khan recently starred in Doctor Bahu, a drama that focuses on a working woman trying to balance her career and home life.

Released on March 27, 2026, on ARY Digital, the drama based on social issue airs every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM.

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