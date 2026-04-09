News
News

Manon to sit out Coachella with KATSEYE amid exit rumours

The Swiss member of the global girl group has been on hiatus since February, citing health and wellbeing

Manon to sit out Coachella with KATSEYE amid exit rumours
Manon to sit out Coachella with KATSEYE amid exit rumours

Manon Bannerman will not join KATSEYE for their Coachella debut performance, confirmed HYBE.

On Thursday, April 9, addressing the 23-year-old's attendance at the festival in California, the label noted, "Manon remains on hiatus."

The girl group's only Black member has been on hiatus since February to "focus on her health and well-being" as per a statement from Hybe and Geffen Records, under which KATSEYE was formed in 2024.

The confirmation came after Manon removed the group's name from her social media profile, prompting rumours about a permanent departure.

Following the intense buzz, Manon shared on her Weverse that she and the agency are engaged in positive discussions and that she "feels supported".

Meanwhile, KATSEYE is set to release a new single titled Pinky Up on Friday, and the teaser of the music video, released last month, did not include Manon.

Manon's hiatus announcement came at the heels of fans' discourse about her alleged mistreatment during promos and interviews.

About KATSEYE

For the unversed, KATSEYE was formed during the 2023 reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Manon Bannerman, Sophie Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung.

They released their first single in June 2024 with the track titled Debut.

Offset shares first cryptic post after being hit with new lawsuit following shooting incident
Offset shares first cryptic post after being hit with new lawsuit following shooting incident
Chris Hemsworth sparks buzz with thrilling announcement for new movie
Chris Hemsworth sparks buzz with thrilling announcement for new movie
Mario Adorf, veteran German actor dies in Paris at 95
Mario Adorf, veteran German actor dies in Paris at 95
Inside Aubrey Plaza unfiltered feelings about pregnancy one year after husband suicide
Inside Aubrey Plaza unfiltered feelings about pregnancy one year after husband suicide
John Travolta praises 'baby girl' Ella Bleu after glam red carpet moment
John Travolta praises 'baby girl' Ella Bleu after glam red carpet moment
Katy Perry brushes off Justin Trudeau controversy with new video
Katy Perry brushes off Justin Trudeau controversy with new video
Tom Cruise sends special message as 'Jerry Maguire' returns after three decades
Tom Cruise sends special message as 'Jerry Maguire' returns after three decades
Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection
Olivia Munn reveals 45-minute set delay over male co-star’s objection
Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date
Coachella 2026: Live streaming, lineup, venue, time and date
Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer look at New York premiere after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer look at New York premiere after Keith Urban split
‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch
‘Euphoria’ creator pays tribute to Eric Dane, Angus Cloud at season three launch
Ariana Grande drops bombshell hint about upcoming album as fans await title announcement
Ariana Grande drops bombshell hint about upcoming album as fans await title announcement

Popular News

'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years

'The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years
29 minutes ago
Israel kills Ali Yusuf Harshi, nephew and key aide of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem

Israel kills Ali Yusuf Harshi, nephew and key aide of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem
an hour ago
South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo

South Korea: Fears mount as schools close, travel disrupted after wolf escapes from Daejeon Zoo
2 hours ago