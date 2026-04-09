Manon to sit out Coachella with KATSEYE amid exit rumours

Manon Bannerman will not join KATSEYE for their Coachella debut performance, confirmed HYBE.
On Thursday, April 9, addressing the 23-year-old's attendance at the festival in California, the label noted, "Manon remains on hiatus."
The girl group's only Black member has been on hiatus since February to "focus on her health and well-being" as per a statement from Hybe and Geffen Records, under which KATSEYE was formed in 2024.
The confirmation came after Manon removed the group's name from her social media profile, prompting rumours about a permanent departure.
Following the intense buzz, Manon shared on her Weverse that she and the agency are engaged in positive discussions and that she "feels supported".
Meanwhile, KATSEYE is set to release a new single titled Pinky Up on Friday, and the teaser of the music video, released last month, did not include Manon.
Manon's hiatus announcement came at the heels of fans' discourse about her alleged mistreatment during promos and interviews.
About KATSEYE
For the unversed, KATSEYE was formed during the 2023 reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Manon Bannerman, Sophie Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung.
They released their first single in June 2024 with the track titled Debut.