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Palace received warning emails years ago about Andrew's conduct as trade envoy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been under investigation since his arrest earlier this year

Palace received warning emails years ago about Andrews conduct as trade envoy
Palace received warning emails years ago about Andrew's conduct as trade envoy

Buckingham Palace was alerted years ago about Andrew's misconduct towards his role as trade envoy.

On Saturday, May 30th, new court documents revealed that the former Prince Andrew was noticed leaking confidential information to a business contact nearly six years ago.

In the viral documents, the High Court shows that the 30,000 emails have been received by the palace's official, Lord Chamberlain.

This update came shortly after Thames Valley Police issued a fresh appeal for people to come forward with information last week, in the wake of Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

A search of court documents has revealed a large cache of emails relating to Andrew’s finances had been sent to Palace officials, many years before the current investigation started.

The BBC reported that the emails had been part of a legal dispute, and documents relating to a High Court judgement in April 2021 show that a "copy of the archive" had been provided for the Lord Chamberlain in May 2020.

Responding to the latest findings of the police, Buckingham Palace said, "Since there is an ongoing police enquiry concerning Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not possible to provide any comment on these matters."

For those unaware, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been facing questions about the extent to which he may have leaked sensitive information to his friends and contacts during his time as trade envoy, a post he held from 2001 to 2011.

The disgraced royal member was arrested on his 66th birthday at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate on February 19th. Since then, he has been investigated over accusations of misconduct in public office. 

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