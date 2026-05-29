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Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone

The Duchess of Edinburgh makes surprise visit to Hampshire as her charity set to celebrate big royal event

Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone
Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone 

Duchess Sophie is celebrating one of the United Kingdom's leading charity organisations!

On behalf of His Majesty, King Charles III, the Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise visit to the Leckford Estate in Hampshire just a few days before the charity marks a big event.

Sophie, 61, attends the special event organised by the Leaf Farming members before the foundation celebrates its 20th anniversary on June 7th, 2026.

On Thursday, Prince Edward's wife attended the event as Honorary President, where she met the dedicated farmers, effortlessly working to mark the Open Farm Sunday.

Now, Buckingham Palace acknowledged the Duchess's efforts to represent the monarchy during times of tension.

"Yesterday, The Duchess of Edinburgh as Honorary President of @LEAF_Farming visited farmers at the Leckford Estate in Hampshire ahead of Open Farm Sunday on 7th June," King Charles III’s office began the statement.

They continued, "Open Farm Sunday, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has given over 3.5 million people the opportunity to visit working farms, meet the people who produce their food and learn more about the vital role farming plays in the environment, the economy and rural communities."

"Her Royal Highness joined the LEAF team at the farm, helping set up a haybale maze and hanging welcome banners around the site," they concluded.

For those unfamiliar, Leaf (Linking Environment and Farming) is a major UK-based sustainable farming and environmental charity.

However, the connection between the charity and the Royal Family is through Duchess Sophie, who has been serving as an Honorary President of Leaf since 2016. 

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