News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princess Kate's charity drops game-changing parenting resource

Princess of Wales’ message on good parenting goes mainstream

Princess Kates charity drops game-changing parenting resource
Princess Kate's charity drops game-changing parenting resource

Kate Middleton’s charity has released a groundbreaking parenting resource aimed at supporting early childhood development.

For the unversed, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood revealed its new Foundations for Life guide, an evidence-based resource designed for professionals working with young children last month.

Now, the Princess of Wales' guide is being praised by a senior wellbeing practitioner working with young children, as per GB News.


The senior wellbeing practitioner, in this regard, praised the guide's presentation, saying, "The framework is presented well, easy to read and accessible with complementary resources such as videos."

According to the practitioner, it's clear, concise and motivating to read inspiring hope.

The practitioner also shed light on the framework's strengths and highlighted how reaching the right audiences remains one of mental health's greatest obstacles.

"One of the biggest challenges in mental health is the awareness, getting the psychoeducation to those who need it, not just those who are already accessing it," said the practitioner, adding that the more voices, the better.

The person also described how the resource addresses a fundamental challenge in the sector, saying, "People speak about breaking the cycle and this guide spells out how to do that, how to be a good parent or carer."

It’s worth mentioning here that Kate Middleton's Foundations for Life guide provides scientific backing directly to caregivers, highlighting how limited screen time, strong human connections, and reliable support networks are vital to healthy family dynamics.

Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone
Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone
Charles Spencer hosts estate gathering after welcoming new family member
Charles Spencer hosts estate gathering after welcoming new family member
Royal Family break silence on former Queen Margrethe's health struggles
Royal Family break silence on former Queen Margrethe's health struggles
Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims
Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims
King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis
King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis
Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors
Princess Kate wins hearts with her key nature behind closed doors
Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes
Pippa Middleton’s husband defends position with strong statement as inquiry resumes
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama
Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle
Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed
Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan's last traces wiped from royal map
Prince Harry, Meghan's last traces wiped from royal map

Popular News

Russian drones hit residential building in Romania: NATO allies condemn ‘reckless’ escalation

Russian drones hit residential building in Romania: NATO allies condemn ‘reckless’ escalation
42 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours

Amitabh Bachchan resumes work following shocking health scare rumours
an hour ago
Laura Woods, Adam Collard spark marriage buzz after major family update

Laura Woods, Adam Collard spark marriage buzz after major family update

2 hours ago