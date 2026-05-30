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Peter Phillips plans special nod to first wedding at his second marriage ceremony

Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, is set to tie the knot with an NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling, next week

Peter Phillips plans special nod to first wedding at his second marriage ceremony
Peter Phillips plans special nod to first wedding at his second marriage ceremony 

Following the Victorian rhyme, Peter Phillips's upcoming nuptials will have "something old" from his first marriage.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Princess Anne's son has hired the party planners from his 2008 wedding for his intimate ceremony next week with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

The Prince of Wales' cousin is set to exchange vows with Harriet in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in the Gloucestershire village of Kemble.

Festivities are being overseen by Bentley's Entertainments, who handled David and Victoria Beckham's wedding, Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank and were also responsible for the 2008 ceremony of Peter Phillips to Autumn Kelly.

The company has requested a number of road closures on Saturday but did not reveal the details of the event.

Bentley's was founded 35 years ago by event planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, the half brother of Anthony Armstrong-Jones who was married to Princess Margaret.


Moreover, unlike his last wedding, when Peter sold the event to Hello! magazine for a reported £500,000, there is no deal with any outlet at this time around as "the issue is now very sensitive," said a source, citing being careful about the Royal status being seen as lavish.

Prince Harry is reportedly not invited to the wedding, despite past close bond between the cousins.

It was also shared that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are invited to the intimate ceremony; however, their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is not.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have been romantically involved since May 2024, and are set to exchange vows on June 6.

The Princess Royal's son, who is 19th in line to the throne, shares two daughter with his first wife, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13.

Meanwhile, Harriet Sperling also has a daughter, Georgina, 13, from her first marriage.

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