News
News

Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage

The 'Pretty Little Liars' tied the knot with Chris Long in 2018 after dating him for two years

Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage

Janel Parrish and Chris Long have separated their paths.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, who tied the knot with the chemical engineer in 2018, has separated from her husband after more than seven years of marriage, reported TMZ on Thursday, April 9.

According to an insider close to the former flames, the pair has been living under separate roofs for the past few months.

The surprising update came hours after the 37-year-old American actress and singer was spotted in Los Angeles with Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber.

She also posted a video from the outing on her Instagram Stories, featuring them dancing together in a parking lot.

About Janel Parrish:

Born on October 30, 1988, Janel Meilani Parrish is an American actress and singer.

Her famous movies include To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Christmas is Cancelled, Until We Meet Again, and The Littles.

She has also worked in numerous TV shows, including Baywatch, Pretty Little Liars, The Masked Singer, and Two For Tee.

Moreover, her discography includes Bratz, Guiding Light, April Showers, Pretty Little Liars, and Rosewood.

About Janel Parrish and Chris Long:

Janel Parrish started dating chemical engineer Chris Long in September 2016.

After being romantically involved for a year, the former lovebirds got engaged on October 23, 2017, and exchanged vows a year later on September 8, 2018, at Kualoa Ranch, Oahu, Hawaii.

Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Full lineup announced ahead of grand awards show
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Full lineup announced ahead of grand awards show
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G
'Hacks' getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know
'Hacks' getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know
Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents
Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents
Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn
Offset makes shocking request amid Cardi B divorce proceedings
Offset makes shocking request amid Cardi B divorce proceedings
'The Mummy 4' makers announce exciting news ahead of 2028 release
'The Mummy 4' makers announce exciting news ahead of 2028 release
Lady Gaga debuts new high-energy song 'Runway' with Doechii for 'TDWP 2'
Lady Gaga debuts new high-energy song 'Runway' with Doechii for 'TDWP 2'

Popular News

Zelensky confirms Ukraine intercepted Iranian Shahed drones in Middle East

Zelensky confirms Ukraine intercepted Iranian Shahed drones in Middle East
31 minutes ago
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot

Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
41 minutes ago
Borderlands 2K now acccessible for free on iOS: Details inside

Borderlands 2K now acccessible for free on iOS: Details inside
an hour ago