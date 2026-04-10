Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage

Janel Parrish and Chris Long have separated their paths.
The Pretty Little Liars actress, who tied the knot with the chemical engineer in 2018, has separated from her husband after more than seven years of marriage, reported TMZ on Thursday, April 9.
According to an insider close to the former flames, the pair has been living under separate roofs for the past few months.
The surprising update came hours after the 37-year-old American actress and singer was spotted in Los Angeles with Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber.
She also posted a video from the outing on her Instagram Stories, featuring them dancing together in a parking lot.
About Janel Parrish:
Born on October 30, 1988, Janel Meilani Parrish is an American actress and singer.
Her famous movies include To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Christmas is Cancelled, Until We Meet Again, and The Littles.
She has also worked in numerous TV shows, including Baywatch, Pretty Little Liars, The Masked Singer, and Two For Tee.
Moreover, her discography includes Bratz, Guiding Light, April Showers, Pretty Little Liars, and Rosewood.
About Janel Parrish and Chris Long:
Janel Parrish started dating chemical engineer Chris Long in September 2016.
After being romantically involved for a year, the former lovebirds got engaged on October 23, 2017, and exchanged vows a year later on September 8, 2018, at Kualoa Ranch, Oahu, Hawaii.