Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere

One of the original cast members of Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira, has shed light on the reason why she walked out of the show after the second instalment.
Ferreira played Katherine 'Kat' Hernandez from 2019 to 2022 in the hit HBO series, where fans saw her character transformed from an insecure high-schooler to a cam-girl.
Speaking to Collider on why she will not be part of Season 3, the 29-year-old revealed that during the second season, it "just felt like the character wasn't Kat anymore".
She continued, "I think everyone knew that the end of the story was there because we didn't have anything else to put [in]. I mean, obviously there could have been, but it just wasn't happening."
Moreover, her character also got blended into the background among a star-studded cast lineup, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, and with the show taking a lengthy time to shoot, Ferreira chose to step down, describing it as "a decision as an actor".
She added, "I felt like I wanted to do more things. I didn't care if it was like the biggest TV show on HBO. And I went straight into doing like $1 million budget indies, you know?"
Ferreira elaborated, "It's just more about expressing myself. I felt like I wasn't showing my potential as the actress that I know that I am."
Barbie Ferreira is set to star in the remake of the 1978 film Faces of Death, as well as an indie music movie Mile End Kicks.
Meanwhile, the third season of Euphoria is set to premiere on April 12th.