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'Star Wars' editing legend Marcia Lucas breathes her last at 80

Marcia Lucas’ death marks end of an era for Hollywood film editing

Star Wars editing legend Marcia Lucas breathes her last at 80
'Star Wars' editing legend Marcia Lucas breathes her last at 80

Marcia Lucas, the Oscar-winning film editor best known for her work on Star Wars and her collaboration with former husband George Lucas, has died at the age of 80.

As reported by TMZ, the American film editor died on May 27 from metastatic cancer at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, surrounded by family, according to a statement from the family’s attorney.

“Marcia was a force,” her family said in a statement to PEOPLE, through her attorney.

The family added, “A true trailblazer for women in film and one of the most influential editors in cinematic history; she helped redefine what film editing could be and paved the way for generations of women who followed.”

Born in Modesto and raised in North Hollywood, Marcia Lucas met George Lucas while working under editor Verna Fields.

The pair married in 1969 and became key figures in New Hollywood, with Marcia launching her editing career on Medium Cool and The Rain People.

Marcia co-edited George Lucas’ first three films, earned an Oscar nomination for American Graffiti (1973), won an Academy Award for Star Wars (1977), and later returned to the franchise to co-edit Return of the Jedi (1983).

Star Wars editing legend Marcia Lucas breathes her last at 80

Her career also included editing credits on multiple Martin Scorsese films, such as Taxi Driver, New York, New York and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

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