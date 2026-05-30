Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s rumoured multi-day Italian wedding celebration

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly set to tie the knot next week in a lavish three-day wedding in Italy, with a star-studded guest list expected to attend.
The 30-year-old singer, who got engaged to the British actor in June last year after a romantic Christmas proposal, is now said to be preparing for a star-studded three-day wedding celebration in Italy, with guests due to arrive ahead of the festivities.
According to The Sun, there are even rumours that Sir Elton John, who previously collaborated with the Levitating singer on Cold Heart 2021, may perform at the event.
An insider said, “The original plan was for an intimate wedding, but it is now going to be a massive, luxurious affair across three days.”
The tipster revealed, “They have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza, although the exact details are being kept under wraps due to security concerns, as fans are desperate to catch a glimpse of them.”
A source mentioned, “The couple have been doing daily workouts at stylish members' club 180 House in London to prepare for their big day, and Dua has been telling friends she cannot wait to walk down the aisle.”
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got engaged as rumors originally swirled in December 2024.
She later confirmed the engagement in a June 2025.