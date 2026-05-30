Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split confirmed as footballer denies cheating rumours

The highly popular Love Island show’s presenter Maya Jama parted ways with ex-boyfriend the Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias, ending 18-months of relationship.
Taking to Instagram, Ruben confirmed his break-up with Jama, while denying the cheating accusations, stating, “"When my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not."
"Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard," he added.
For the past few weeks, several speculations have been surrounding the couple’s relationship status, after they both removed photos of each other from their respective social media accounts.
While addressing the allegations, the 29-year-old emphasised he often prefers silence about personal matters, he believed it was wrong to lie to people and "portray an opposite image of people just for clickbait."
"The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we've both dealt with it in a very mature way," he penned down.
Notably, Jama has yet to officially announce their split.
For those unaware, Dias and Maya Jama met in Manchester in November 2024 at the MTV European Music Awards, and publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2025.