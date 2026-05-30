News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split confirmed as footballer denies cheating rumours

Ruben Dias and Maya Jama met in Manchester in November 2024, and publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2025

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split confirmed as footballer denies cheating rumours
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split confirmed as footballer denies cheating rumours

The highly popular Love Island show’s presenter Maya Jama parted ways with ex-boyfriend the Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias, ending 18-months of relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Ruben confirmed his break-up with Jama, while denying the cheating accusations, stating, “"When my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not."

"Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard," he added.

For the past few weeks, several speculations have been surrounding the couple’s relationship status, after they both removed photos of each other from their respective social media accounts.

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split confirmed as footballer denies cheating rumours

While addressing the allegations, the 29-year-old emphasised he often prefers silence about personal matters, he believed it was wrong to lie to people and "portray an opposite image of people just for clickbait."

"The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we've both dealt with it in a very mature way," he penned down.

Notably, Jama has yet to officially announce their split.

For those unaware, Dias and Maya Jama met in Manchester in November 2024 at the MTV European Music Awards, and publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2025.

Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s rumoured multi-day Italian wedding celebration
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s rumoured multi-day Italian wedding celebration
Jennifer Lopez’s child sparks buzz after name change at graduation event
Jennifer Lopez’s child sparks buzz after name change at graduation event
'28 Years Later 3': Danny Boyle offers encouraging update on final chapter
'28 Years Later 3': Danny Boyle offers encouraging update on final chapter
'Star Wars' editing legend Marcia Lucas breathes her last at 80
'Star Wars' editing legend Marcia Lucas breathes her last at 80
Matthew Perry legacy takes a twist after assistant's sentencing
Matthew Perry legacy takes a twist after assistant's sentencing
Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance
Charlie Puth lights up NBC’s Today show with live performance
Kanye West brushes off antisemitism backlash, continues performing in Netherlands
Kanye West brushes off antisemitism backlash, continues performing in Netherlands
Olivia Rodrigo ends silence on Taylor Swift drama
Olivia Rodrigo ends silence on Taylor Swift drama
Selena Gomez pauses London trip to give big shoutout to Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez pauses London trip to give big shoutout to Ariana Grande
Angelina Jolie leaves Brad Pitt 'heartbroken' after Maddox requests surname change
Angelina Jolie leaves Brad Pitt 'heartbroken' after Maddox requests surname change
David Beckham gets emotional over dad’s 1999 ticket in BTS clip with Tom Cruise
David Beckham gets emotional over dad’s 1999 ticket in BTS clip with Tom Cruise
Laura Woods, Adam Collard spark marriage buzz after major family update
Laura Woods, Adam Collard spark marriage buzz after major family update

Popular News

White House releases medical report on President Trump’s latest physical exam

White House releases medical report on President Trump’s latest physical exam
an hour ago
Princess Eugenie’s quiet foundation exit comes after major personal announcement

Princess Eugenie’s quiet foundation exit comes after major personal announcement
3 hours ago
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?
2 hours ago