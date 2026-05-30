'28 Years Later 3': Danny Boyle offers encouraging update on final chapter

Fans of the 28 Days Later franchise have received an encouraging update, with director Danny Boyle revealing fresh details about a potential third.
Despite 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple underperforming at the box office, the director shared that a third film could begin shooting next year if all goes to plan, following recent optimism from star Alfie Williams.
While conversing with JoBlo, Boyle said, “We ran out of time.”
He added, “Because it’s set in an area of Britain [where] you can only film at certain times of the year. We ran out of time this year – we literally ran out of time… So it’ll be, hopefully, fingers crossed, next year. But there’s the enthusiasm there, and Alex (Garland) has done a wonderful script for it.”
According to an earlier Deadline report, Sony is developing 28 Years Later III, with Alex Garland attached to write and Boyle keen to helm the concluding installment.
Following landing the rights to the trilogy, Sony prioritized the first two films, which were produced consecutively under the direction of Danny Boyle and Nia DaCosta.
After making a brief appearance at the end of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Cillian Murphy hinted that he is eager to return as Jim in 28 Years Later III.