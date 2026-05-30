Matthew Perry legacy takes a twist after assistant's sentencing

Matthew Perry's legacy recently shifted following the sentencing of his assistant, who has been jailed for actor’s death.
The late Friends actor’s personal belongings are being auctioned by his estate, the Matthew Perry Foundation.
As per Daily Mail, Heritage Auctions will be auctioning off his stuff in order to benefit the late actor’s eponymous foundation, which helps those battling addiction.
Brian Chanes, Heritage Auctions' senior director, Hollywood & entertainment, revealed the special items being sold are over 26 scripts from iconic episodes of Friends, including "The One With Ross's Tan" and "The One Where Joey Speaks French".
Moreover, it also includes pilot and finale scripts signed by Perry and his co-stars, a personal replica of the famous yellow peephole frame from Monica and Rachel's apartment door, and the "The One With the Last Supper" photo album.
Apart from Perry’s Friends collection, items included his tennis ball, his rackets and their broken strings, his magazines collection, a script scribbled with notes, his Batman memorabilia, pre-worn suits and a renowned Banksy painting.
The Perry owned items will soon be auctioned off on June 5, 2026, at the headquarters of estate in Dallas, Texas.
The news comes three days after his one-time assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was sentenced to more than three years in connection to his death.
It’s worth mentioning here that Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 after drowning in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles in 2023, from the "acute effects of ketamine.
Since his death, five people were convicted for their part in his overdose..