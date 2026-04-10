Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?

Coachella 2026 is set to become even more exciting with Sabrina Carpenter's thrilling surprise.
The Espresso hitmaker has been locked in to headline the upcoming anticipated music gala along with a star-studded lineup.
While the update itself is enough to spark a frenzy among fans, an exciting rumor has begun swirling online, amping up the buzz to a whole new level.
In a buzz-making tip received by Deuxmoi on Thursday, April 9, a tipster claimed that the Grammy winner will bring out a legendary singer on the Coachella stage during her viral arrest stunt.
Carpenter - who is famous for arresting celebrity during the Juno segment of her concerts for being "too hot" - is rumored to handcuff Madonna at the event.
On Instagram, Deuxmoi's post featured an image showing snaps of both Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna with some text messages over them.
"Madonna surprise set @ Coachella 4.17? Gay Gen X emergency," stated the first text.
In a reply, the other person wrote, "And Sabrina is bringing her out potentially. To arrest her."
"YES. You get it," answered the first person.
However, the outlet issued a reminder in the caption, stating, "The Sabrina Carpenter arresting rumor is for weekend 1. Who is going to Coachella?? Please note these are just RUMORS."
The thrilling update instantly sparked a frenzy among fans as they shared their excited reactions in the comments.
Coachella 2026 is set to kick off on April 10, 2026.