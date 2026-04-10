News
News

Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?

The 'Man's Best Friend' hitmaker is set to headline both weekends of the upcoming Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?
Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?

Coachella 2026 is set to become even more exciting with Sabrina Carpenter's thrilling surprise.

The Espresso hitmaker has been locked in to headline the upcoming anticipated music gala along with a star-studded lineup.

While the update itself is enough to spark a frenzy among fans, an exciting rumor has begun swirling online, amping up the buzz to a whole new level.

In a buzz-making tip received by Deuxmoi on Thursday, April 9, a tipster claimed that the Grammy winner will bring out a legendary singer on the Coachella stage during her viral arrest stunt.

Carpenter - who is famous for arresting celebrity during the Juno segment of her concerts for being "too hot" - is rumored to handcuff Madonna at the event.

On Instagram, Deuxmoi's post featured an image showing snaps of both Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna with some text messages over them.

"Madonna surprise set @ Coachella 4.17? Gay Gen X emergency," stated the first text.

In a reply, the other person wrote, "And Sabrina is bringing her out potentially. To arrest her."

"YES. You get it," answered the first person.

However, the outlet issued a reminder in the caption, stating, "The Sabrina Carpenter arresting rumor is for weekend 1. Who is going to Coachella?? Please note these are just RUMORS."

The thrilling update instantly sparked a frenzy among fans as they shared their excited reactions in the comments.

Coachella 2026 is set to kick off on April 10, 2026.

'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window
'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window
Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere
Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78
Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood weds for fifth time at 78
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Full lineup announced ahead of grand awards show
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Full lineup announced ahead of grand awards show
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
‘Superman’ star Valerie Perrine’s heartbreaking cause of death laid bare
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G
Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter heats up ‘most ambitious’ show feat. Justin Bieber, Karol G
'Hacks' getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know
'Hacks' getting reboot after Season 5? Here’s what we know
Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents
Brooklyn Beckham's latest move with wife Nicola deepens feud with parents
Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn

Popular News

Hungary Election 2026: Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar face off in historic Sunday vote

Hungary Election 2026: Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar face off in historic Sunday vote
17 minutes ago
Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day

Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day

24 minutes ago
High blood pressure linked to brain activity during breathing, study reveals

High blood pressure linked to brain activity during breathing, study reveals

54 minutes ago