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Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold 'uncomfortable conversations' as new exposé sparks rift

Prince Harry's fresh controversy sparks rift with Meghan Markle ahead of Australia tour

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold uncomfortable conversations as new exposé sparks rift
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold 'uncomfortable conversations' as new exposé sparks rift

Prince Harry's new exposé has reportedly sparked some "difficult conversations" between him and wife, Meghan Markle.

Just days before their first joint trip to Australia since 2018, The Duke of Sussex found himself emroiled in a new controversy after his "flirty" text messages to a UK journalist were recently exposed.

The couple - who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US was already dealing with marital woes, when the shocking twist in Harry's privacy invasion lawsuit against the UK publisher hit home.

In the text messages, presented in the court as an the journalist, Charlotte Griffiths, refered to Harry as "Mr Mischief", while the duke refered to their "movie snuggles" and called her "sugar".

Now inside sources are claiming that the flirty text messages exchange - which were from Meghan and Harry did not even know each other has deepen tensions between the couple.

"All these text messages that just got dredged up didn’t help matters, either," claimed the insider

They continued, "Even though it all happened before Harry even met Meghan, everyone knows she didn't take it well and it’s made for some very uncomfortable conversations, to say the least."

However, the insider further claimed, "They’re committing to working on their marriage and they’re both very aligned on this."

"They don’t want to kick any potential problems down the road just because of their busy schedules as they’ll never make any progress."

They both acknowledge that any relationship takes work and compromise and that starts with proper communication," the source added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will kick off their Royal-faux tour to Down Under on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.



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