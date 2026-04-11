News
News

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo & more turn Coachella 2026 into star-studded fest

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has arrived in the desert of Indio, California on day 1 of Coachella 2026

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo & more turn Coachella 2026 into star-studded fest
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo & more turn Coachella 2026 into star-studded fest

Kylie Jenner led the celebrity arrivals at Coachella 2026’s opening day, joining a star-studded crowd that included support for Justin Bieber.

Taking to Instagram account, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that she has arrived in the desert of Indio, California on day 1 of the highly-anticipated festival wearing a profane top featuring pal Justin Bieber sticking up his middle finger.

She posted a snap of herself standing by a luxury cart with the caption: “chelly day 1!!!!!”

Jenner embraced full fan-girl mode for Justin Bieber, carrying bags of his SKYLRK merch.

She smiled while holding an iced coffee, pairing the tank with black sweatpants and blue slides.

Jenner completed the look with a black bucket hat from Bieber’s line and minimal makeup, while also sharing moments from Coachella, including a video hugging her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

She was also joined by friends Anastasia Karanikolaou (Stassie) and Victoria Villarroel, sharing a playful video of the trio dancing at her desert property.

Meanwhile, Lizzo also arrived at Coachella, posting a clip of herself boarding a private plane in a daring outfit.

Paris Hilton also arrived in style as she documented her trip aboard a private jet.

Leonardo DiCaprio and model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, shared a selfie of herself rocking a casual look in the desert for the festival.

Anne Hathaway gives surprise shout-out to Lady Gaga amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz
Anne Hathaway gives surprise shout-out to Lady Gaga amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz
Inside Ben Affleck’s surprising move to hand over mansion stake to Jennifer Lopez
Inside Ben Affleck’s surprising move to hand over mansion stake to Jennifer Lopez
Offset shares first message after hospital release amid Lil Tjay arrest drama
Offset shares first message after hospital release amid Lil Tjay arrest drama
Tom Holland unveils massive giveaway ahead of 'Spider-Man 4' premiere
Tom Holland unveils massive giveaway ahead of 'Spider-Man 4' premiere
Chris Brown, Usher announce joint tour with cinematic teaser
Chris Brown, Usher announce joint tour with cinematic teaser
Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'
Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'
'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window
'Lord of War' sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård lands release window
Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?
Sabrina Carpenter to handcuff legendary singer at 2026 Coachella?
Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere
Barbie Ferreira explains 'Euphoria' exit ahead of Season 3 premiere
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Janel Parrish part ways with Chris Long after nearly 8 years of marriage
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Elsa Hosk reveals second pregnancy with now-deleted photoshoot
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades
Jennifer Lopez looks back at her iconic role with nostalgia after two decades

Popular News

Trump makes bold Strait of Hormuz claims ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

Trump makes bold Strait of Hormuz claims ahead of peace talks in Pakistan
2 hours ago
WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’

WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’
10 hours ago
NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday

NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday
11 hours ago