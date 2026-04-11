Kylie Jenner, Lizzo & more turn Coachella 2026 into star-studded fest

Kylie Jenner led the celebrity arrivals at Coachella 2026’s opening day, joining a star-studded crowd that included support for Justin Bieber.
Taking to Instagram account, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that she has arrived in the desert of Indio, California on day 1 of the highly-anticipated festival wearing a profane top featuring pal Justin Bieber sticking up his middle finger.
She posted a snap of herself standing by a luxury cart with the caption: “chelly day 1!!!!!”
Jenner embraced full fan-girl mode for Justin Bieber, carrying bags of his SKYLRK merch.
She smiled while holding an iced coffee, pairing the tank with black sweatpants and blue slides.
Jenner completed the look with a black bucket hat from Bieber’s line and minimal makeup, while also sharing moments from Coachella, including a video hugging her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.
She was also joined by friends Anastasia Karanikolaou (Stassie) and Victoria Villarroel, sharing a playful video of the trio dancing at her desert property.
Meanwhile, Lizzo also arrived at Coachella, posting a clip of herself boarding a private plane in a daring outfit.
Paris Hilton also arrived in style as she documented her trip aboard a private jet.
Leonardo DiCaprio and model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 27, shared a selfie of herself rocking a casual look in the desert for the festival.