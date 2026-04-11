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Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies

The 'Lola' actress' and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, have been estranged from his parents since May last year

Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies
Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies   

Nicola Peltz has seemingly reacted after her beloved husband took a firm stand for her amid the escalating rift with The Beckhams! 

A day after the former chef delivered a pointed jab at his parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Nicola has offered a rare glimpse into her low-key anniversary celebrations. 

As the family tensions between Brooklyn and his infamous parents are set to turn one this May, the young couple also marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 9th.

On the same day, the former photographer paid a heartfelt tribute to his life partner, which several fans believed was a brutal dig at Victoria and David.

However, Nicola remained silent at the time, which was considered another deliberate move by the American actress amid family tensions.

Now, the Lola alum turned to her Instagram account on Friday, April 10th, to release a sweet snap with her husband while introducing four new fur pals that the two adopted recently.

"Cosiest day with my babies," Nicola stated without issuing any public tribute to her husband.

This tribute came shortly after Brooklyn Beckham had taken a pointed dig at Victoria and David in his anniversary post for Nicola.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday morning, the 27-year-old aspiring chef, wrote: "Happy anniversary @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x I love you with all my heart. Can't wait to stay young with you xx love you so so much." 

P.C.: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram Stories
P.C.: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram Stories 

He further added a note in a large bouquet, and the message read, "Dear Nicola, we have been through so much together," which is now described as a reference to his parents.

P.C.: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram Stories
P.C.: Brooklyn Beckham via Instagram Stories  

Despite their eldest son's heartbreaking digs and public estrangement, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have not broken their silence over the matter since May of last year. 

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