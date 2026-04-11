'Jab We Met 2', 'Tamasha 2' happening? Director Imtiaz Ali finally shares big update

Imtiaz Ali has addressed ongoing speculation about potential sequels to his iconic films Jab We Met and Tamasha.
While conversing with Hindustan Times, the Bollywood filmmaker revealed that he has no plans for a Jab We Met 2, or even a Tamasha 2.
“I do keep hearing about it. To those who ask me about them, I say, 'Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi na, voh toh itni achhi nahi gayi'," he says, pointing out that sequels do not automatically guarantee love or success.
“I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will,” he explained, adding, “But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I won’t. Some things are best left untouched,.”
Regarding his other projects, he said he avoids taking a calculated approach to filmmaking, saying, "I don't want to start from a point of view of ‘this is a money-making plan, like a professional move’. Good films cannot be made that way. They have to come from a point ‘oh, this is a nice story. I want to be in this world’.”
To note, Jab We Met was released on October 26, 2007, while Tamasha was released on November 27, 2015.