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Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’

Jennifer Lopez shares heartfelt never-before-seen photos after ex Ben Affleck's generous move

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’

Jennifer Lopez is nothing but emotional as she walks down the memory lane amid ex Ben Affleck's surprising move.

As reported by TMZ on Friday, April 10, the Hypnotic actor has gifted his Jennifer his entire share of their $60 million mansion for free, which the former couple purchased in 2023.

The new property settlement agreement obtained by the outlet, it confirms the "transfer of property among spouses."

Although, the document did not include the nature of transfer, an insider close to Ben and Jennifer confirmed that The Accountant actor gave the singer his entire stake of the property at no cost.

Shortly after Ben's generous move for Jennifer made headlines, the Marry Me songstress turned to her Instagram account to share rare BTS from her film, Maid In Manhattan.

Alongside a slew of never-before-seen photos, Jennifer wrote a heartfelt caption, which read, "Some never before seen BTS on the set of Maid in Manhattan by the incredible @BarryWetcher."

"So many feelings! Such wonderful memories! And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It’s OUR Happy Era!!! @SonyPictures #RevolutionStudios @egt239," she added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married for two years from 2022 to 2024, before officially getting divorce.

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