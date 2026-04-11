News
News

North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues

Kim Kardashian's daughter turned heads on the first day of the concert event taking place in Indio, California

North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues
North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues

North West made a bold appearance at Coachella amid ongoing headlines involving her father Kanye West and his reported UK travel restrictions.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian turned heads on the first day of the concert event taking place in Indio, California.

She served looks in a goth-inspired outfit, pairing her signature blue hair with a graphic tee, shorts, and chunky black platform boots.

Her blue hair was worn down as she sported plenty of jewelry for the occasion.

P>C: Dailymail
P>C: Dailymail

Despite Kim Kardashian’s absence, North is joined by family at the festival, with her aunts Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner in attendance.

Notably, her bold appearance came amid her father, Kanye West, drew criticism late last month when he was named a headliner for a Finsbury Park event, amid ongoing backlash over his antisemitic statements and pro-Nazi controversies.

Ye latter issued a public apology in a Wall Street Journal ad, expressing regret and denying being a Nazi or anti-Semite, while attributing his past actions to bipolar disorder.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is in full swing in Indio, California, over two weekends.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G are headlining the highly anticipated event.

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’
KATSEYE delivers emotional gig as Manon skips Coachella amid HYBE backlash
KATSEYE delivers emotional gig as Manon skips Coachella amid HYBE backlash
Zendaya joins Tom Holland for surprise theatre show after ‘Euphoria 3’ premiere
Zendaya joins Tom Holland for surprise theatre show after ‘Euphoria 3’ premiere
Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies
Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies
Coachella 2026 opens big as Sabrina Carpenter delivers showstopping headline set
Coachella 2026 opens big as Sabrina Carpenter delivers showstopping headline set
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo & more turn Coachella 2026 into star-studded fest
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo & more turn Coachella 2026 into star-studded fest
Anne Hathaway gives surprise shout-out to Lady Gaga amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz
Anne Hathaway gives surprise shout-out to Lady Gaga amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz
Inside Ben Affleck’s surprising move to hand over mansion stake to Jennifer Lopez
Inside Ben Affleck’s surprising move to hand over mansion stake to Jennifer Lopez
Offset shares first message after hospital release amid Lil Tjay arrest drama
Offset shares first message after hospital release amid Lil Tjay arrest drama
Tom Holland unveils massive giveaway ahead of 'Spider-Man 4' premiere
Tom Holland unveils massive giveaway ahead of 'Spider-Man 4' premiere
Chris Brown, Usher announce joint tour with cinematic teaser
Chris Brown, Usher announce joint tour with cinematic teaser
Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'
Emma Roberts brings back cult role Madison Montgomery for 'American Horror Story 13'

Popular News

Tyson Fury returns to ring: Everything to know about London fight

Tyson Fury returns to ring: Everything to know about London fight
4 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’
48 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies

Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies

2 hours ago