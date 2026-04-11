North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues

North West made a bold appearance at Coachella amid ongoing headlines involving her father Kanye West and his reported UK travel restrictions.
The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian turned heads on the first day of the concert event taking place in Indio, California.
She served looks in a goth-inspired outfit, pairing her signature blue hair with a graphic tee, shorts, and chunky black platform boots.
Her blue hair was worn down as she sported plenty of jewelry for the occasion.
Despite Kim Kardashian’s absence, North is joined by family at the festival, with her aunts Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner in attendance.
Notably, her bold appearance came amid her father, Kanye West, drew criticism late last month when he was named a headliner for a Finsbury Park event, amid ongoing backlash over his antisemitic statements and pro-Nazi controversies.
Ye latter issued a public apology in a Wall Street Journal ad, expressing regret and denying being a Nazi or anti-Semite, while attributing his past actions to bipolar disorder.
Meanwhile, the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is in full swing in Indio, California, over two weekends.
Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G are headlining the highly anticipated event.