News
News

Tyson Fury returns to ring: Everything to know about London fight

The former two-time heavyweight world champion is ending his 16-month retirement with Arslanbek Makhmudov bout

Tyson Fury returns to ring: Everything to know about London fight
Tyson Fury returns to ring: Everything to know about London fight

Tyson Fury is set to return from his fifth retirement today as he takes on Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 37-year-old walked away from boxing for a fifth time last year following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Makhmudov is a Russian heavyweight based in Canada who has a professional record of 21-2 with 19 knockouts.

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov fight time:

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov is set to take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, due to begin at 7 p.m. BST [2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT in the US].

The wrestlers are expected to make their ring walks after 10 p.m. BST, 5 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. PT. The fight should be underway at approximately 10:30 p.m. BST, but those timings are subject to change.

How to watch Fury vs Makhmudov

Fury vs Makhmudov is being shown live and exclusive around the world on Netflix, included in regular subscriptions at no extra cost. 

The Fury vs Makhmudov undercard

Having made a shock exit from Matchroom, Conor Benn fights under the Zuffa Boxing banner in the co-main event as he takes on former super-lightweight world champion Regis Prograis, his first fight since that rematch win over arch-rival Chris Eubank Jr in November.

Jeamie 'TKV' Tshikeva is set to defend the British heavyweight title won against Frazer Clarke for the first time as he battles Richard Riakporhe, while Clarke would be going against Justis Huni.

Former British and Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash is also scheduled to fight Liam O'Hare.

Fury is also targeting a 2026 showdown with long-time rival Anthony Joshua, after the Makhmudov bout.

Ichiro Suzuki statue reveals hit by mishap as bronze bat snaps
Ichiro Suzuki statue reveals hit by mishap as bronze bat snaps
WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’
WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’
NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday
NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday
Max Verstappen’s race engineer GP Lambiase jumps to McLaren: Red Bull exit confirmed
Max Verstappen’s race engineer GP Lambiase jumps to McLaren: Red Bull exit confirmed
Borderlands 2K now acccessible for free on iOS: Details inside
Borderlands 2K now acccessible for free on iOS: Details inside
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Grand National 2026: Ladies day at Aintree, dress code, tips, banned items—know all details
Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy makes dream start in Augusta title defence
Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy makes dream start in Augusta title defence
World Cup final tickets hit $11,000: Fans outraged by FIFA’s ‘dynamic pricing’
World Cup final tickets hit $11,000: Fans outraged by FIFA’s ‘dynamic pricing’
Carlos Alcaraz vs Etcheverry live: Alcaraz dominates in Monte Carlo Masters 2026
Carlos Alcaraz vs Etcheverry live: Alcaraz dominates in Monte Carlo Masters 2026
Kerbal Space Program players significantly increased after Artemis 2 mission
Kerbal Space Program players significantly increased after Artemis 2 mission
Grand National 2026: Reigning champion Nick Rockett withdrawn from race at Aintree
Grand National 2026: Reigning champion Nick Rockett withdrawn from race at Aintree
Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash
Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: Hype grows over much-awaited comeback clash

Popular News

North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues

North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues
3 hours ago
Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release

Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release
2 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney linked to James Bond with Louis Partridge: Here's what we know

Sydney Sweeney linked to James Bond with Louis Partridge: Here's what we know
2 hours ago