Tyson Fury returns to ring: Everything to know about London fight

Tyson Fury is set to return from his fifth retirement today as he takes on Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The 37-year-old walked away from boxing for a fifth time last year following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.
Makhmudov is a Russian heavyweight based in Canada who has a professional record of 21-2 with 19 knockouts.
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov fight time:
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov is set to take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, due to begin at 7 p.m. BST [2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT in the US].
The wrestlers are expected to make their ring walks after 10 p.m. BST, 5 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. PT. The fight should be underway at approximately 10:30 p.m. BST, but those timings are subject to change.
How to watch Fury vs Makhmudov
Fury vs Makhmudov is being shown live and exclusive around the world on Netflix, included in regular subscriptions at no extra cost.
The Fury vs Makhmudov undercard
Having made a shock exit from Matchroom, Conor Benn fights under the Zuffa Boxing banner in the co-main event as he takes on former super-lightweight world champion Regis Prograis, his first fight since that rematch win over arch-rival Chris Eubank Jr in November.
Jeamie 'TKV' Tshikeva is set to defend the British heavyweight title won against Frazer Clarke for the first time as he battles Richard Riakporhe, while Clarke would be going against Justis Huni.
Former British and Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash is also scheduled to fight Liam O'Hare.
Fury is also targeting a 2026 showdown with long-time rival Anthony Joshua, after the Makhmudov bout.