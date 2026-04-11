Sydney Sweeney linked to James Bond with Louis Partridge: Here's what we know 

Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Rodrigo's former boyfriend, Louis Partridge, is reportedly in talks to join an upcoming huge film.
The Anyone But You starlet, who is currently promoting her new HBO series Euphoria 2, is likely to join the Enola Holmes actor in James Bond's next instalment.
Speaking with The Sun, Sweeney's The Housemaid director, Paul Feig, has given a huge hint at the possible role of the popular American actress in the iconic film.
"I’d rather Sydney be the next Bond. There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great," the 63-year-old American filmmaker and actor added.
This update came shortly after the branding expert revealed that with this role, she might increase her ranks in the field of her acting career.
"Ms Sweeney has already ‘arrived’ and has had a sustained level of relevancy for at least three years," reputation management expert and managing partner at Goldman McCormick PR, Ryan McCormick, noted.
As of April 2026, 23-year-old British actor Louis Partridge is reportedly in serious contention to become the next James Bond for Amazon MGM's reboot, potentially directed by Denis Villeneuve.
It was also said earlier that Dua Lipa's fiancée, Callum Turner, has emerged as a top favourite to play the next James Bond.
However, neither the Eternity star nor Sydney Sweeney and Louis Partridge have confirmed their roles in the iconic franchise.