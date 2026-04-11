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King Charles to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with special palace reception

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host a reception with royal family to honor Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with special palace reception
King Charles to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with special palace reception

King Charles III is set to honor Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 100th birthday by hosting a special reception for centenarians at Buckingham Palace.

As per GB News, the guests born on April 21, 1926, will receive 100th birthday cards from the monarch in person at Buckingham Palace, where the King and Queen will host a reception with royal family members and charity representatives.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ attendance is unconfirmed.

According to insiders, the personal tribute will celebrate his mother’s legacy and steadfast service to the nation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend a presentation of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial design at the British Museum with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, where architect Lord Foster will showcase a model and artists will present their works for public display.

King Charles to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with special palace reception

The Princess Royal will also open the Queen Elizabeth II Garden, a new two-acre sanctuary in Regent’s Park.

On April 20, the King and Queen will also visit the largest exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe ever shown at The King’s Gallery.

The Royal Collection Trust has assembled 300 items from throughout her life, many displayed publicly for the first time.

The collection includes pieces from her christening gown to her final Buckingham Palace balcony outfit in 2022, as well as her 1947 wedding dress and Coronation attire.

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