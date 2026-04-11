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Megan Fox clears the air on reunion buzz with MGK amid explosive fights

Megan Fox and MGK were in an on-and-off relationship from 2020 to 2024

Megan Fox clears the air on reunion buzz with MGK amid explosive fights
Megan Fox clears the air on reunion buzz with MGK amid explosive fights

Megan Fox is reportedly not interested in rekindling her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly after a series of issues led to a “last straw.”

As per US Weekly, a source shared that the Transformers starlet and the Home hitmaker “are not in a good place right now.”

“They were on a good path and things have blown up again,” the insider claimed.

The tipster went on to share, “They have been having so many disagreements and explosive fights. Their communication with each other has been terrible.”

“MGK has been trying hard to get back together with Megan, but she isn’t interested,” the source added, claiming that Fox was “very upset” that MGK recently shared photos of Saga via social media.

The source also alleged that Fox believed that MGK “did it to spite her.”

“They had an agreement they wouldn’t share photos of their daughter,” the insider stated, adding, “That was the last straw for Megan.”

Fox, 39, and Machine Gun Kelly 35, were in an on-and-off relationship from 2020 to 2024.

The pair briefly reunited before Fox revealed she was expecting their first child together. 


However, they ultimately split before the birth of their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025.

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