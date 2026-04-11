News
News

Offset arrest warrant issued before Lil Tjay shooting: Here's why

The 'Open it Up' rapper's shocking legal charges and arrest warrant come to light amid Lil Tjay shooting drama

Offset arrest warrant issued before Lil Tjay shooting: Heres why
Offset arrest warrant issued before Lil Tjay shooting: Here's why

Amid the ongoing chaos over Offset being shot by Lil Tjay, his shocking legal charges and arrest warrant have been revealed.

In its Saturday, April 11 report, TMZ reported that the Open it Up rapper had been issued a warrant late January after being charged with battery.

As per the court documents secured by the outlet, the 34-year-old rapper and singer was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple battery back in December over an alleged incident that took place in a Los Angeles weed dispensary in March 2025.

After he failed to appear at an arraignment in January 2026, an L.A. County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant, with a bond set at $20,000.

However, the rapper - whose legal name is Kiari Cephus - later appeared in court along with his attorney and pleaded not guilty to the battery charges.

This led the court recall the arrest warrant on February 26.

Weeks after the legal troubles, Offset was shot by Lil Tjay on Monday, April 6, outside a casino in Seminole, Florida.

"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," stated the Clout rapper's spokesperson following his hospitalization.

Notably, Offset has now been discharged from the hospital.

Megan Fox clears the air on reunion buzz with MGK amid explosive fights
Megan Fox clears the air on reunion buzz with MGK amid explosive fights
Jessica Biel reacts after husband Justin Timberlake's ex Britney Spears' DUI drama
Jessica Biel reacts after husband Justin Timberlake's ex Britney Spears' DUI drama
Sydney Sweeney linked to James Bond with Louis Partridge: Here's what we know
Sydney Sweeney linked to James Bond with Louis Partridge: Here's what we know
Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release
Cardi B drops special video as Offset makes emotional vow after hospital release
North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues
North West makes bold Coachella appearance amid Ye faces travel issues
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after Ben Affleck gifts LA mansion: ‘So many feelings’
KATSEYE delivers emotional gig as Manon skips Coachella amid HYBE backlash
KATSEYE delivers emotional gig as Manon skips Coachella amid HYBE backlash
Zendaya joins Tom Holland for surprise theatre show after ‘Euphoria 3’ premiere
Zendaya joins Tom Holland for surprise theatre show after ‘Euphoria 3’ premiere
Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies
Nicola Peltz keeps anniversary low-key as Beckham family clash intensifies
Coachella 2026 opens big as Sabrina Carpenter delivers showstopping headline set
Coachella 2026 opens big as Sabrina Carpenter delivers showstopping headline set
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo & more turn Coachella 2026 into star-studded fest
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo & more turn Coachella 2026 into star-studded fest
Anne Hathaway gives surprise shout-out to Lady Gaga amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz
Anne Hathaway gives surprise shout-out to Lady Gaga amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz

Popular News

Roblox Paradox codes for April 2026: Try them out for freebies

Roblox Paradox codes for April 2026: Try them out for freebies
4 minutes ago
China preparing secret weapons shipment to Iran: US intelligence warns of threat to ceasefire

China preparing secret weapons shipment to Iran: US intelligence warns of threat to ceasefire
16 minutes ago
Peru election 2026: 35 candidates battle crime and political chaos

Peru election 2026: 35 candidates battle crime and political chaos
an hour ago