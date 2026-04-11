Offset arrest warrant issued before Lil Tjay shooting: Here's why

Amid the ongoing chaos over Offset being shot by Lil Tjay, his shocking legal charges and arrest warrant have been revealed.
In its Saturday, April 11 report, TMZ reported that the Open it Up rapper had been issued a warrant late January after being charged with battery.
As per the court documents secured by the outlet, the 34-year-old rapper and singer was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple battery back in December over an alleged incident that took place in a Los Angeles weed dispensary in March 2025.
After he failed to appear at an arraignment in January 2026, an L.A. County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant, with a bond set at $20,000.
However, the rapper - whose legal name is Kiari Cephus - later appeared in court along with his attorney and pleaded not guilty to the battery charges.
This led the court recall the arrest warrant on February 26.
Weeks after the legal troubles, Offset was shot by Lil Tjay on Monday, April 6, outside a casino in Seminole, Florida.
"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," stated the Clout rapper's spokesperson following his hospitalization.
Notably, Offset has now been discharged from the hospital.