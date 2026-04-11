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Russia urges restraint as US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad

Russia maintains that all parties must ‘refrain from any steps that could jeopardise this opportunity’

  • By Web Desk
Russia urges restraint as US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad
Russia urges restraint as US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad

Russia has called on the United States and Iran to show restraint as historic peace negotiations officially began in the Pakistani capital on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The talks mediated by Pakistan aim to end the devastating conflict in the Middle East that broke out earlier this year.

In a statement released on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasised the fragile nature of the diplomacy. Moscow stated:

“We call on all participants in the forthcoming talks in Pakistan to act responsibly and refrain from any steps that could jeopardise this opportunity.”


The Kremlin further noted that the world is watching as the meeting represents a rare chance to resolve regional tensions and secure vital trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

The high-stakes summit has brought US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf to Islamabad.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is hosting the delegations, described the event as a “stepping stone” toward lasting peace.

Security in the city remains at its highest level with the Red Zone sealed off to ensure the safety of the diplomats.

Despite the pressure, Russia maintains that all parties must “refrain from any steps that could jeopardise this opportunity” to ensure a successful ceasefire.

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