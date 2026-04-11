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Sydney Sweeney shares exciting update amid 'James Bond' casting buzz

The 'Euphoria 3' actress Sydney Sweeney is reportedly being eyed to be the next Bond girl opposite Louis Partridge

Sydney Sweeney shares exciting update amid James Bond casting buzz
Sydney Sweeney shares exciting update amid 'James Bond' casting buzz

Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence after a buzz worthy new rumor sparked excitement.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, April 11, the American actress shared an exciting post with a special message, just a day ahead of the release of Euphoria 3.

In the post, the Anyone But You actress posted a carousel of photos from the show's recent premiere.

"four days late on the post, four years late on the premiere... timing has never been our thing," she captioned.

The actress excitedly penned, "see you tomorrow!"

Sydney Sweeney's latest post comes after it was reported that she is being eyed to play the next Bond girl opposite Louis Partridge in the upcoming James Bond installment.

During an interview with The Sun, Sweeney's The Housemaid director, Paul Feig, gave a huge hint at the possibility to cast the actress in the iconic film.

"I’d rather Sydney be the next Bond. There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great," he stated.

About Euphoria 3:

Euphoria 3 is the third installment in the hit HBO 2019 American teen drama television series, Euphoria.

The upcoming season is set to premiere tomorrow, Sunday, April 12, 2026, and will comprise of eight episodes, each airing every Sunday.

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