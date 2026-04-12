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Ryan Reynolds enters Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama with key role

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to face Justin Baldoni in upcoming explosive court trial in May of this year

Ryan Reynolds enters Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama with key role
Ryan Reynolds enters Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama with key role 

Blake Lively has given a crucial role to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, before her explosive court trial with Justin Baldoni. 

Days after the Gossip Girl starlet faced a huge defeat against her It Ends with Us co-star, when a US judge tossed out 13 out of 10 allegations she made against Baldoni on April 3rd.  

Now, on Saturday, April 11th, Lively submitted a new filing in which she identified that she wanted a jury to hear from Reynolds ahead of the bombshell court trial in May of this year. 

Apart from A Simple Favour alum, her husband also testifies alongside her. 

Ryan Reynolds, who supported his wife throughout his legal journey, will shed light on Lively and Baldoni’s film production and its promotional campaign.

People reported that, including the Deadpool star, her It Ends with Us co-stars, Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer, also certified against the 41-year-old actor and director.

However, for Baldoni’s side, his former publicist, Stephanie Jones, his former podcast co-host, Liz Plank and his crisis PR executive, Melissa Nathan, are also named as witnesses.

It Ends with Us author, Colleen Hoover, is also among the potential witnesses, with her testimony expected to be presented by deposition.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle's complete timeline: 

For those unaware, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since the actress’s December 2024 filing.

At the time, she accused her co-star of sexually harassing her during the filming of their superhit movie, after which Baldoni demanded $400 million from her for publicly tarnishing his reputation.

After two years of endless legal drama, Blake Lively hit with a solid blow following a judge dismissed most of the claims against Justin Baldoni.

When the bombshell court trial begins: 

The upcoming hearing will forward with the remaining allegations of hers, which include breach of contract and two retaliation-related claims in the court trial. 

Notably, civil trial begin on May 18, 2026, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

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