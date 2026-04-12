Asha Bhosle health update sparks relief as family debunks cardiac arrest claims 

Asha Bhosle is on the road to recovery!
The 92-year-old legendary Indian singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11th.
At the time, multiple media reports claimed that Bhosle, who has earned Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Maharashtra Bhushan and others, suffered a cardiac arrest.
However, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, now turned to her official Instagram account to share the update on the Le Gayi singer’s health.
Sharing a heartwarming throwback photo alongside her grandmother, Zanai wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital."
The 24-year-old aspiring singer also debunked the fake cardiac arrest rumours as she asked for the privacy of the family during the tough phase of their lives.
"And we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively," Zanai Bhosle concluded her post.
Asha Bhosle is a well-known Indian musician after veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 in India.
Over the last eight decades, she (Asha) has crooned thousands of songs, including Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, In Ankhon Ki Masti, Yeh Mera Dil, O Haseena Zulfon Wali, and Lucky Lips.