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Rihanna debuts daughter Rocki in Paris months after announcing her birth

The Barbadian singer announced the arrival of her only daughter, Rocki Irish, in September o f last year

Rihanna debuts daughter Rocki in Paris months after announcing her birth
Rihanna debuts daughter Rocki in Paris months after announcing her birth

Months after welcoming her only daughter, Rihanna shared the first glimpse of Rocki Irish!

Earlier this week, the Barbadian singer-turned-entrepreneur stepped out alongside her eight-month-old daughter for the first time after her birth.

During the outing, Rihanna and her little munchkin were accompanied by her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, and her two boys, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.

For the Paris tour, the Fenty Beauty founder looked chic in a brown trench coat, which she donned with a red cap.

While her newborn baby girl sported a green-and-black vintage Dior beanie originally designed by John Galliano for the house's Autumn/Winter 2002 collection.

This appearance marked her first alongside Rocki, whom she welcomed on September 13th of last year with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

At the time, the Umbrella hitmaker took to her official Instagram account and posted a snap of herself, while holding her newborn daughter, who was wrapped in a pink cloth.

"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025," Rihanna captioned at that time.

For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since late 2019 to early 2020. 

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