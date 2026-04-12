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Palace issues Queen's painful message mourning major loss: 'My heart is grey'

Royal Family shares emotional post as Queen Consort grieves major loss of a beloved person

Palace issues Queens painful message mourning major loss: My heart is grey
Palace issues Queen's painful message mourning major loss: 'My heart is grey'

Queen Mary of Denmark is mourning a heartbreaking loss.

On Sunday, April 12, the Danish Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to announce the passing of the Queen Consort's father, John Dalgleish Donaldson.

The Queen's father breathed his last at the age of 84 in Hobart, capital of Australia's island state of Tasmania.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Donaldson, the palace announced his death, writing, "HM The Queen's Father has passed away. It is with great sorrow that Her Majesty, The Queen announces that her father, Professor John Dalgleish Donaldson, has died in Hobart, Tasmania. He was 84 years."

In a statement penned by the Queen, she expressed her sorrow, stating, "My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are grey. My beloved father has passed away. But I know that when the grief settles, the memories will brighten my day, and what will remain strongest is love and gratitude for everything he gave me and taught me."

The Royal Family also shared a brief update on the last days of Mary's dad, noting, "Professor John Donaldson's health has been declining over the past few years. The Queen last visited her father at the end of March, where they shared precious time together."

Born on September 5, 1941, in Scotland, John Donaldson was a Professor of Applied Mathematics. 

It was further noted that Queen Mary's family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

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