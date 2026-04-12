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‘Dune: Part Three’: Timothée Chalamet unleashes thrilling move ahead of trailer launch

‘Dune: Part Three’ starring Timothée Chalamet set to release in December 2026

‘Dune: Part Three’: Timothée Chalamet unleashes thrilling move ahead of trailer launch
‘Dune: Part Three’: Timothée Chalamet unleashes thrilling move ahead of trailer launch

Timothée Chalamet recently unleashed a thrilling move ahead of trailer launch of highly anticipated movie, Dune: Part Three.

The 30-year-old French-American actor made a shocking transformation as he heads towards the launch of his forthcoming movie’s trailer at CinemaCon.

According to Art Threat, Warner Bros is making a major push at CinemaCon on Sunday, April 12, with Dune: Part Three being released there.

The studio showed new footage featuring a bloody return of a major character and IMAX battle sequences that left viewers on hook.

This comes weeks after movie director Denis Villeneuve revealed exclusive footage of the upcoming movie showing Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides in a scarred battle-worn.

Apart from the Wonka actor, the casting members who are returning to wrap up Paul’s epic journey features Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Javier Bardem.

Adaptation of Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert, the sci-fi epic features Robert Pattinson as the villain Scytale.

Sequel to 2024’s Dune: Part Two and the third and final film in Legendary Pictures' Dune trilogy, Hans Zimmer has composed the music. 

It’s worth mentioning here that Dune: Part Three starring Timothée Chalamet is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026.

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