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Chace Crawford reveals low-key romance culture on 'Gossip Girl' set

The Boys star said that while some cast members dated each other, he was not part of those relationships

Chace Crawford reveals low-key romance culture on Gossip Girl set
Chace Crawford reveals low-key romance culture on 'Gossip Girl' set

Chace Crawford revealed that he never dated any of his Gossip Girl co-stars, though he admitted there were occasional “connections” with guest stars during the show’s run.

The Boys star said on the May 11 episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard that while some cast members dated each other, he was not part of those relationships.

"How did you, or maybe you did, I didn't follow the drama of it. But did you avoid getting romantically involved with any of these people," Shepard, 51, asked Crawford, 40, adding, "That's where I would've absolutely floundered, I would've tried to date all of them."

"Some of them dated each other," Crawford said.

The Gossip Girl star mentioned, "You know, there's things that happen or connections that happen. I mean, I never dated anyone on the show."


He added, "There'd be people, I remember there's a lot of guest stars and people in the orbit of the show that you'd meet through other friends. And I remember that was a way to meet people."

Crawford told Shepard and co-host Monica Padman that working on the show in his younger years felt like a “college-like” experience, with most cast members single and the atmosphere more relaxed and low-stakes.

Chace Crawford appeared in all six seasons of Gossip Girl (2007–2012) as Nate Archibald, alongside co-stars including Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick and Penn Badgley.

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