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Robbie Williams drops bombshell on AI use following Istanbul concert fallout

Robbie Williams' concert in Istanbul faced major blow in October 2025

Robbie Williams drops bombshell on AI use following Istanbul concert fallout
Robbie Williams drops bombshell on AI use following Istanbul concert fallout

Robbie Williams recently made a shocking revelation regarding his use of artificial intelligence (AI), following his recent controversy surrounding the cancellation of his Istanbul concert.

According to the 53-year-old singer, he has used AI to help him with writing on his Instagram page.

During an interview with Tania Bryer, the former Take That singer revealed, “I write the thing first, and then I throw the thing into AI.”

While celebrating 30 years as a solo artist, Williams went on to say, “I've thrown so much stuff at it now. It knows. It knows me back to front...

“The things I'm writing on Instagram, I can't spell, my grammar's terrible. They sort that out.”

His interview comes few months after the Rule the World hitmaker faced massive backlash due to the cancellation of Istanbul concert due to security concerns over alleged "pro-Israel" stances.

Robbie Williams' concert in Istanbul was due in in October 2025, as a part of his Britpop world tour, however, just days before the concert was protested by Turkish NGOs and pro-Palestinian activists who accused the singer of being "Zionist" due to his past performances in Israel and his family's Jewish heritage.

On the professional front, the Supreme singer is scheduled to perform in Australia, including a concert at McDonald Jones Stadium in November 2026.

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