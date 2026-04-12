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Gout Gout clocks 19.67 seconds to win 200m at Australian Athletics Championships

The Australian teenager ran faster than Usain Bolt at the same age, setting new records in the sports

Gout Gout clocks 19.67 seconds to win 200m at Australian Athletics Championships
Gout Gout clocks 19.67 seconds to win 200m at Australian Athletics Championships

Australian sprint star Gout Gout has broken the world under-20 record in the 200 metres, clocking an impressive time of 19.67 seconds.

On Sunday, April 12, the 18-year-old won the race at the Australian Athletics Championships and became faster than the sprinting legend Usain Bolt at the same age.

This marked the first time Gout had gone under the 20-second mark legally, after a wind-assisted 19.84 last season, and is the leading time in the world this year.

He had the quickest-ever time by a 16-year-old, setting a national record of 20.06 when he ran in 204.

Sunday's record in Sydney was quicker than the Jamaican eight-time Olympic champion's time of 19.93, set in 2004.

Aidan Murphy, who was second to Gout, also beat the 20-second mark with a time of 19.88 seconds.

"This is what I've been waiting for," said Gout, who was born in Queensland to parents from South Sudan.

He added, "We have such incredible athletes in Australia and me being able to race these athletes, we push each other to the limits. Two Australians sub-20. I mean, this is amazing."

"There's a big weight off my shoulders knowing I ran it legally, and I have the speed and my body to run times like that. So, it definitely feels great, and ready for more."

Gout is set to skip the Commonwealth Games, which begin in Glasgow on July 23, to focus on the World Under-20 Championships in Oregon in early August.

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