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Katy Perry brings star power to Justin Bieber's Coachella show with Justin Trudeau

The '143' hitmaker enjoys date night with her beau Justin Trudeau at the 2026 Coachella

Katy Perry brings star power to Justin Biebers Coachella show with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry brings star power to Justin Bieber's Coachella show with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau lit up Coachella with their star power.

In her latest Instagram post on Sunday, April 12, the 143 hitmaker dropped a carousel of photos and videos, showing her having fun at the star-studded 2026 Coachella.

Through her post, the American songstress also offered fans a peek into her love life as she shared snaps with the former Canadian Prime Minister, enjoying their date night at the glitzy musical festival.

Captioning the post, Perry penned, "heat checkin' these chickens."

The gallery opened with a clip showing the Harleys in Hawaii singer exuding style in a white tee featuring a text, "Pls do not give me a rip off your vape no matter what I say."

In the carousel, she also posted a video revealing all what she's going to take in her bag for the show, while another slide included a clip showing popstar Justin Bieber on a big screen as Perry enjoyed his Coachella performance.

As the carousel continued, Katy Perry also shared some photos and clips with her boyfriend Justin Trudeau, showing glimpses from their fun date night.

For the event, the Canadian politician kept his look casual in a white T-shirt, a blue jeans, and sported a denim cap.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau began dating in the summer of 2025.

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