Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar pay emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle

India’s leading cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli mourned the passing away of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who breathed her last at the age of 92 in Mumbai today.
On Sunday, April 12, 2026, the In Aankhon Ki Masti artist passed away after sudden hospitalisation due to chest exhaustion in the early hours of day, her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her death in a statement
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sachin Tendulkar stated, "A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us."
"It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai," He added.
Virat Kohli also paid tribute to Piya Tu Ab To Aaja crooner via an Instagram Story, writing, "Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle Ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti."
Asha’s death has created a wave of grief among all the music enthusiasts across the globe.
Other prominent Indian celebrities, such as Gautam Gambhir, Anushka Sharma, and more have paid a heartfelt tribute to the deceased singer, Asha Bhosle.