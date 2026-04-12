Jennifer Lopez makes Coachella crowd roar with surprise appearance in David Guetta set

Coachella 2026 has become even more thrilling with Jennifer Lopez's surprise debut!
On Sunday, April 12, TMZ reported that the On the Floor singer made a surprise guest appearance during David Guetta's performance at the 2026 music festival.
The Saturday night event became livelier when the Birthday hitmaker appeared on stage in a plunging crystal bodysuit and feather hoodie, making the crowd roar out of excitement.
During his set, the French DJ and record producer David Guetta invited the Kiss of a Spider Woman star on stage after which they belted out her hit single Save Me Tonight live for the first time.
Her surprise set came just before Justin Bieber took over the main stage, making for a stacked night 2 lineup.
Fans' reactions:
On TMZ's Instagram post, while some of the fans gushed over JLo, others slammed the songstress and the event for being trash.
"She was great," a first praised, while another gushed, "She looks amazing."
A third confessed, "Love her so much."
Meanwhile, a user criticized, "Trashchella festival."
"Are people entitled to a refund?" slammed another.
One more blasted, "Anything for the spotlight."
"Trying to stay relevant," added a fourth.
Jennifer Lopez's surprise appearance comes days after she wrapped her Las Vegas residency last month.