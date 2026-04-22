Alcohol Awareness Month: Famous Hollywood actor who battled addiction

Hollywood is known for its pitch-perfect glamourous side but unfortunately there are some stars who have been hit with a darker reality; alcohol addiction.
So, this Alcohol Awareness Month, let’s honour the actors and actresses who turned their struggles into strength.
Here’s a list of Hollywood famous faces who have battled alcohol addiction:
1. Ben Affleck
The 53-year-old actor struggled with alcohol addiction since the early 2000s.
Affleck attended rehab twice before he entered alcohol addiction treatment in 2018.
In his Instagram post, the Justice League star once admitted to completing a 40-day program before moving on to outpatient rehab – typically, where patients are allowed to return home.
In his post, Affleck wrote, “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment.”
2. Drew Barrymore
It's difficult to believe but Barrymore's alcohol addiction began at age of 9, when she was introduced to Hollywood nightlife.
The 51-year-old actress experienced periods of sobriety and relapse over the years.
However, the 50 First Dates actress in 2019, made a life-changing decision to quit drinking for good.
The actress in an interview, once said, “One of the bravest things you can do is slay those dragons and finally change an awful cycle in which you’ve found yourself stuck. For me, it was to stop drinking.”
3. Robert Downey Jr.
The 61-year-old actor’s battle with addiction began at the age of 6, when he was introduced to marijuana and alcohol by his father, Robert Downey Sr.
Downey’s turning point came in 2003, when his now-wife, Susan Downey, gave him an ultimatum: either get clean or lose her.
According to the Avengers: Doomsday actor, he entered treatment and committed to sobriety.
His notable move eventually became one of the most remarkable comebacks in Hollywood history.
4. Lindsay Lohan
Lohan's struggle with alcohol addiction and substance abuse significantly escalated in her early twenties, around 2005 to 2007.
Over the years, the Freaky Friday star has been in and out of rehab.
The former child star has spoken about the importance of avoiding high-risk environments and has marked significant milestones in her journey to sobriety.
According to the The Parents Trap actress, she now avoids clubs and high-risk environments.
5. Bradley Cooper
The Hangover actor’s alcohol and drug addiction began during his late 20s while he was working on the television series Alias in the early 2000s.
Cooper, who describes the specific period struggling with severe insecurity and depression, during an interview with Barbara Walters, explained how life is better sober.
“I would never be sitting here with you, no way, no chance [if I hadn’t quit],” said the 51-year-old actor, adding, “I wouldn’t have been able to have access to myself or other people, or even been able to take in other people, if I hadn’t changed my life.”