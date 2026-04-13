Offset ditches wheelchair for fiery performance days after being shot, fans react

In a shocking twist, Offset has returned to the stage less than a week after being shot.
The Open It Up rapper took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday night, April 11, to share a series of photos and video which sparked a frenzy among fans.
His gallery opened with a surprising clip, showing him ditching his wheelchair while on stage for a fiery first performance after being shot in the leg by Lil Tjay earlier this month.
The clip showed the audience thrilled as they cheered the rapper as he started performing his setlist.
As seen in the videos, the 34-year-old rapper appeared just fine as he walked and jumped up and down on the stage.
"REAL LOVE," he captioned the post.
Fans' reactions:
Offset's surprising video sparked a frenzy among fans as they shared their reactions in the post's comments.
"Bro stood up like the undertaker," quipped a first, while another laughed, "The wheelchair was a prop."
A third stated, "wheelchair had a 7 day free trial."
"This nigga ain't hurt," one more added laughingly.
About Offset shooting incident:
Offset was shot by Lil Tjay on Monday, April 6, outside a casino in Seminole, Florida.
"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," stated the Clout rapper's spokesperson following his hospitalization.