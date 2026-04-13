News
News

Offset ditches wheelchair for fiery performance days after being shot, fans react

The 'Open It Up' rapper sparks frenzy by leaving wheelchair behind as he takes on the stage for first performance after being shot

Offset ditches wheelchair for fiery performance days after being shot, fans react
Offset ditches wheelchair for fiery performance days after being shot, fans react

In a shocking twist, Offset has returned to the stage less than a week after being shot.

The Open It Up rapper took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday night, April 11, to share a series of photos and video which sparked a frenzy among fans.

His gallery opened with a surprising clip, showing him ditching his wheelchair while on stage for a fiery first performance after being shot in the leg by Lil Tjay earlier this month.

The clip showed the audience thrilled as they cheered the rapper as he started performing his setlist.

As seen in the videos, the 34-year-old rapper appeared just fine as he walked and jumped up and down on the stage.

"REAL LOVE," he captioned the post.

Fans' reactions:

Offset's surprising video sparked a frenzy among fans as they shared their reactions in the post's comments.

"Bro stood up like the undertaker," quipped a first, while another laughed, "The wheelchair was a prop."

A third stated, "wheelchair had a 7 day free trial."

"This nigga ain't hurt," one more added laughingly.

About Offset shooting incident:

Offset was shot by Lil Tjay on Monday, April 6, outside a casino in Seminole, Florida.

"We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored," stated the Clout rapper's spokesperson following his hospitalization.

Kris Jenner gushes over 'angel' granddaughter True on her 8th: 'You are sunshine'
Kris Jenner gushes over 'angel' granddaughter True on her 8th: 'You are sunshine'
Amanda Bynes makes shocking career comeback
Amanda Bynes makes shocking career comeback
Jennifer Lopez makes Coachella crowd roar with surprise appearance in David Guetta set
Jennifer Lopez makes Coachella crowd roar with surprise appearance in David Guetta set
Taylor Swift's sweet surprise makes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama spicier
Taylor Swift's sweet surprise makes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama spicier
Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid plan unforgettable surprise for Taylor Swift wedding
Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid plan unforgettable surprise for Taylor Swift wedding
Victoria, David Beckham remain unfazed amid rift with son Brooklyn
Victoria, David Beckham remain unfazed amid rift with son Brooklyn
Robbie Williams drops bombshell on AI use following Istanbul concert fallout
Robbie Williams drops bombshell on AI use following Istanbul concert fallout
Katy Perry brings star power to Justin Bieber's Coachella show with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry brings star power to Justin Bieber's Coachella show with Justin Trudeau
‘Dune: Part Three’: Timothée Chalamet unleashes thrilling move ahead of trailer launch
‘Dune: Part Three’: Timothée Chalamet unleashes thrilling move ahead of trailer launch
Rihanna debuts daughter Rocki in Paris months after announcing her birth
Rihanna debuts daughter Rocki in Paris months after announcing her birth
Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set takes wild turn as she responds to backlash
Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set takes wild turn as she responds to backlash
Ryan Reynolds enters Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama with key role
Ryan Reynolds enters Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni trial drama with key role

Popular News

Kris Jenner gushes over 'angel' granddaughter True on her 8th: 'You are sunshine'

Kris Jenner gushes over 'angel' granddaughter True on her 8th: 'You are sunshine'
2 hours ago
Asha Bhosle demise: Priyanka Chopra joins Shah Rukh Khan to mourn singer’s death

Asha Bhosle demise: Priyanka Chopra joins Shah Rukh Khan to mourn singer’s death
2 hours ago
IRGC warns military ships as Hormuz stays open

IRGC warns military ships as Hormuz stays open
2 hours ago