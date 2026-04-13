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Asha Bhosle’s son makes emotional appeal ahead of funeral

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12

Asha Bhosle’s son makes emotional appeal ahead of funeral
Asha Bhosle’s son makes emotional appeal ahead of funeral

Following the death of Asha Bhosle, her son has urged fans to avoid crowding her funeral at Shivaji Park and to maintain peace during the final rites.

Anand Bhosle told the media that fans could pay their last respects between 10:30am and 2pm at her Lower Parel residence in Mumbai.

He was joined by politician Ashish Shelar during the briefing.

“Tomorrow, from 10:30 am to 2 pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building. At 4 pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding,” Anand Bhosle said in Hindi.

He added that the final rites will be held at Shivaji Park.


Her mortal remains will be kept at her Lower Parel residence, Casa Grande, from 11am on Monday for a final viewing, with the last rites scheduled for 4pm that evening.

To note, Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12. 

She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues.

The legendary singer was not been keeping well since the last few months.

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