South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'

South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, has slammed the administration and football association after reports shared that the country's football team are facing visa issues ahead of the World Cup.
Local media reported that some players had not been issued visas, delaying the team's travel plans to Mexico.
In response, McKenzie said he had demanded an explanation from the South African Football Association (Safa), noting, "I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess."
"We are being made to look like fools," he added on X.
The team, nicknamed Bafana Bafana, are due to face Jamaica in a friendly clash in Mexico on Friday.
Ahead of the game, they will face Mexico in their opening World Cup match, which is co-hosting the competition alongside the US and Canada, on June 11.
McKenzie added, "This Safa travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff."
South Africa is one of 10 African nations taking part in the expanded 48-team World Cup.
The game against Jamaica will be Bafana Bafana's last chance to prepare for the international tournament, which they last participated in 2010.
Their final home match on Friday, a 0-0 draw against Nicaragua, was described in some reports as "disappointing" and extended their winless run to four games.