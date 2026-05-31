News
Make us preferred on Google
News

South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'

South Africa's football team has been facing visa issues ahead of their travel plans to Mexico for the 2026 World Cup

South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: embarrassing & grossly unfair
South Africa minister hits back after World Cup visa issues: 'embarrassing & grossly unfair'

South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, has slammed the administration and football association after reports shared that the country's football team are facing visa issues ahead of the World Cup.

Local media reported that some players had not been issued visas, delaying the team's travel plans to Mexico.

In response, McKenzie said he had demanded an explanation from the South African Football Association (Safa), noting, "I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess."

"We are being made to look like fools," he added on X.

The team, nicknamed Bafana Bafana, are due to face Jamaica in a friendly clash in Mexico on Friday.

Ahead of the game, they will face Mexico in their opening World Cup match, which is co-hosting the competition alongside the US and Canada, on June 11.


McKenzie added, "This Safa travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff."

South Africa is one of 10 African nations taking part in the expanded 48-team World Cup.

The game against Jamaica will be Bafana Bafana's last chance to prepare for the international tournament, which they last participated in 2010.

Their final home match on Friday, a 0-0 draw against Nicaragua, was described in some reports as "disappointing" and extended their winless run to four games.

Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels
Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels
Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999
Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League with thrilling victory over Arsenal
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Liverpool dismisses Arne Slot after disappointing season, approaches Andoni Iraola
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak
Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions
UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?
Novak Djokovic French Open Exit: Is this the end of an era?
Novak Djokovic French Open Exit: Is this the end of an era?
French Open Under Fire: Tennis players demand removal of dangerous courtside ads after injury
French Open Under Fire: Tennis players demand removal of dangerous courtside ads after injury
Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Knicks Center’s status for NBA Finals
Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Knicks Center’s status for NBA Finals

Popular News

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

Israeli army seize historic castle in Lebanon as invasion deepens

an hour ago
Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic

Jay-Z breaks his silence on rap beefs with Kanye West, Drake during 2026 Roots Picnic

3 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make NYC appearance amid renewed Taylor Swift saga
4 hours ago