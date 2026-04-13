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Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton mark Coachella debut

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton began dating in January 2026

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton mark Coachella debut
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton mark Coachella debut

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton mark their first festival attendance together as a couple at Coachella 2026.

As per TMZ, the 45-year-old reality star and the 41-year-old Formula 1 star were spotted together this weekend on Saturday night, when Justin Bieber headlined the annual musical festival.

According to the onlookers, the loved-up couple stuck close as they navigated the packed festival grounds.

They even linked arms at one point, the witnesses said, adding that keeping things chill but clearly rolling together for the night, and they weren't putting on a big show.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton began dating in January 2026
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton began dating in January 2026

The pair, throughout the evening, kept it casual while enjoying the music.

This marks couple’s first festival attendance together comes a week after they confirmed their relationship publicly after both went Instagram official on April 6.

In a video, Hamilton posted a reel showing the two on a high-speed drive in Japan, which also featured Kardashian sitting in the passenger seat.

Reports in April showed that Kardashian and Hamilton had been spending time together, including a trip to Arizona.

Moreover, they were also seen jetting off to the UK and Aspen together.

It’s worth mentioning here that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton confirmed their relationship publicly by attending Super Bowl LX together.

In February 2026, they were seen spotted sitting together in a private suite.

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