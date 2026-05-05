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Andrew, Sarah Ferguson might take life-changing step for 'peace' amid downfall

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor likely to reunite for a 'simpler, quieter' life after Royal fallout

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson might take life-changing step for peace amid downfall
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson might take life-changing step for 'peace' amid downfall

Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy news has hit the York Family as a breath of fresh air and could possibly be a moment of realisation for her parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

This heartfelt life update came from Eugenie at a time when her family is reeling with the aftermath of her Fergie and Andrew's explosive ties with the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former couple lost their titles and lovenest, Royal Lodge, in October last year amid the investigation into their ties with Epstein.

Since falling from grace, Sarah is believed to be living a lowkey life mostly outside the UK.

While Andrew has been permenantly moved to a private residence, Marsh Farm in Sandringham.

However, Royal experts believe Andrew and Sarah - who have lived together for more than two decaded despite their divorce might reunite once again for a new home somewhere away from Britain.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Eugenie's pregnancy news could be a "turning point" for Andrew and Sarah. 

He went on to explain, "My feeling is that Andrew will not really settle in Sandringham, and Sarah is obviously looking for an escape route after her latest hiding place was discovered."

"So, I have a suspicion both might end up in Portugal to be close to their grandchildren and lead a simpler, quieter life," he added.

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