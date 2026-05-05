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Met Gala 2026: Here's why Kate Middleton declined Anna Wintour invite

Real reason Princess Kate refused to make debut at Met Gala 2026 despite special invitation

Met Gala 2026: Heres why Kate Middleton declined Anna Wintour invite
Met Gala 2026: Here's why Kate Middleton declined Anna Wintour invite

Kate Middleton has avoided a golden opportunity to send the internet into a meltdown with her debut appearance at Met Gala 2026.

The Princess of Wales once again refused to attend the biggest fashion night despite Anna Wintour's special invite.

As per an insider, "Kate is the one celebrity Anna wants and cannot get, that is the obsession."

Sources suggest that Kate's appearance would have grabbed headlines by sending fans major nostalgia of the late Princess Diana's Met Gala debut in 1996.

However, "This was never only about Diana," added the insider.

"Anna wanted Kate because Kate is the ultimate prize," they added.

According to the sources Anna also reached out to King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla to pursuade Catherine to make a striking debut.

A Palace source explained "Kate understood exactly what was being asked."

"This was not simply an invitation. It was an attempt to make her the defining image of the night — and she had no interest in playing that role," they added.

The source also claimed that "She was never going to turn herself — or Diana — into a Met Gala moment."

To note Prince Harry and William's late mother, Diana was first lady of the Royal Family to ever attend the Met Gala.



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