Prince Harry’s explosive clash with ‘quasi royal’ Meghan Markle exposed

While everything in their relationship seems happy and delightful, behind the curtains Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are involved in an explosive clash.
The couple – set to return to the United Kingdom in summer 2026 – recently made a privately funded visit to Australia from April 14 to 17, with the focus on supporting veteran, mental health, and community resilience.
However, the trip, during which the Duke of Sussex’s primary aim was to champion mental health advocacy and strengthen the Invictus Games movement in the region, the Duchess of Sussex was labelled a “quasi royal” for turning the visit into a strategic Launchpad for several commercial ventures.
During the visit, Meghan markle made an appearance at a wellness retrest in Melbourne, where VIP tickets reached around $3,000, and also promoted her outfits worn during official engagements through a fashion app she is believed to have a financial stakes in.
Her obsession with cleverly using charitable engagements for financial gains drew massive backlash online, with insiders telling that it has also sparked a conflict between the Duchess and Harry.
"Among those in Harry and Meghan's orbit, there's an increasing sense that Meghan's focus has evolved in a very noticeable way – commercial success is now playing a far more dominant role in how she approaches opportunities,” a source revealed to Radar Online.
The tipster noted that while Meghan had always been ambitious, lately she was mainly focused on making money, measuring success through growth and deals, and feeling proud that the trip’s income was a proof that her strategy was working.
"That shift is where her huge new friction with Harry is really starting to surface. He comes from a background where talking openly about money – or tying it too closely to public-facing work – is considered uncomfortable, even inappropriate,” they stated.
The insider continued, "The idea of blending charitable appearances with clear commercial gain doesn't sit easily with him. In his mind, there should be a clear boundary between doing good and making money, and he's finding it difficult to reconcile how blurred that line has become.”
"It's created a sense of unease for him, and at times he's conflicted about whether this direction aligns with his own values, and it has left him physically shaking with discontent at times,” the source added.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to visit the UK this summer.