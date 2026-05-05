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Princess Eugenie reacts as Beatrice's 'bandaid baby' plan sparks buzz amid pregnancy

Pregnant Princess Eugenie gives crucial advice to sister Beatrice as she makes bombshell pregnancy plan

Princess Eugenie reacts as Beatrices bandaid baby plan sparks buzz amid pregnancy
Princess Eugenie reacts as Beatrice's 'bandaid baby' plan sparks buzz amid pregnancy

Princess Eugenie has broken her silence over sister Beatrice's third baby plan amid her own pregnancy celebrations with husband Jack Brooksbank.

On Monday, May 4, Buckingham Palace confirmed the third pregnancy of the youngest daughter of the disgraced former Prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson in an official statement.

The delightful announcement - which also included blessings from King Charles III, came just two days after a Daily Mail's report regarding Eugenie and Beatrice's first joint appearance in months sparked pregnancy rumors of the former.

Princess Eugenie reacts as Beatrices bandaid baby plan sparks buzz amid pregnancy

In the photos obtained by the outlet from the sisters' lunch outing at the exclusive Soho Mews House in Mayfair, London, Eugenie could be seen exuding radiance as she constantly had a wide smile on her face.

Princess Eugenie reacts as Beatrices bandaid baby plan sparks buzz amid pregnancy

However, Beatrice - who was recently spotted loading her heavy suitcases into a London Taxi appeared somewhat anxious and gloomy, per a body language expert.

Now, inside sources are claiming that Beatrice is also considering to expand her family to save her marriage with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi from the aftermath of her parents' fell from the grace because of their explosive ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Beatrice is fast turning into the queen of denial and this plan is no exception" the insider exclusively told an outlet.

However, her younger sister Eugenie has completely opposed the idea calling it a "mistake".

"Eugenie thinks it’s a mistake to bring another baby into that situation and she should work things out with Edo before blindsiding him with something like this," noted the insider.

"It’s true he’d never walk out on his pregnant wife, but pinning all her hopes on a bandaid baby could make an already tense situation worse," they added.

Princess Eugenie's prenancy news comes nearly two months after her father Andrew was arrested over suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as UK government's trade envoy.

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