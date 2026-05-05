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Prince William's Yorkshire visit sparks tension over Princess Eugenie baby news snub

The Prince of Wales tours Yorkshire after snubbing Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy announcement

Prince Williams Yorkshire visit sparks tension over Princess Eugenie baby news snub
Prince William's Yorkshire visit sparks tension over Princess Eugenie baby news snub  

Prince William has taken a surprise trip to Yorkshire after skipping the huge royal baby news.

A day after King Charles III celebrated Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy announcement, the Prince of Wales flew to Yorkshire to meet with young farmers.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Kensington Palace shared heartfelt highlights of the future King’s visit to Dales Bike Centre in Reeth.

"Picking up cakes at Dales Bike Centre in Reeth. A well-loved local hub supporting cyclists and the wider community, the centre has become a popular stop for cyclists travelling through the Yorkshire Dales!" the Prince of Wales captioned the post.

During his royal trip, the next heir to the British throne engaged with multi-generational farming families on the challenges and opportunities facing the industry today.

Prince William silence on Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy: 

However, the trip fueled royal tension between Prince William and his beloved cousin, Princess Eugenie, who is ready to embrace motherhood for the third time.

The 44-year-old His Royal Highness and his wife, Kate Middleton, remained silent on social media as they did not react to Eugenie's pregnancy announcement.

King Charles celebrates niece Eugenie's royal baby news: 

What convinced fans of the royal rift was King Charles III’s post about Eugenie's pregnancy.

According to fans' theories, the future monarch is not happy with his father's close ties to the Princess of York, who was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files alongside her disgraced parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Notably, the reason for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s silence on Princess Eugenie's pregnancy announcement has yet to be confirmed. 

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