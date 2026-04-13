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Katy Perry's Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims

After attending her first Coachella festival alongside Justin Trudeau, the 'Bandaids' singer accused of serious assault claims

Katy Perrys Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims
Katy Perry's Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims 

Katy Perry's appearance at Coachella in 2026 with her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, reportedly took a dark turn after the singer faced serious allegations.

However, their emerging romance has hit a solid rock after Ruby Rose, a renowned television personality, has made shocking claims against the Dark Horse hitmaker.

As several video clips of Katy Perry went viral on social media, the 40-year-old Australian actress and TV host took to her official X account to react to one of the singer's viral Coachella videos.

Yesterday, the Complex Music-named thread account uploaded the Roar crooner’s sweet reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella set, which she attended alongside her new boyfriend on Saturday, April 11.

As the video garnered Ruby's attention, she quickly rushed to the comment section to exclusively reveal how the 365 singer once sexually assaulted her.

'Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks?' the Donda Lavida singer added. 

She continued, "This! And as a woman, for a myriad of reasons, opening up about W on W violence and sexual abuse seems to be 100 times harder than speaking about the male predators, at least for me."

Katy Perrys Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims


Katy Perrys Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims

After another user asked Ruby why she hid the dark secret of Katy before, she responded that she did not share the disturbing incident earlier and why now? 

Katy Perrys Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims
Katy Perrys Coachella buzz turns dark as she faces shocking abuse claims

To which Ruby responded that she deliberately did not unveil the alleged incident as the singer helped her "get" a US visa.

So far, Katy Perry, who was spotted enjoying the first Coachella musical festival with Justin Trudeau over the weekend, has yet to comment on the serious allegations made by the Australian television star.  

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