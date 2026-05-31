Princess Eugenie marks son Ernest's third birthday with sweet tribute: 'My tiger' 

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her youngest one’s birthday in style!
As Ernest turned 3 on Sunday, May 31st, he is reportedly 14th in line to the British throne.
The Princess of York, who will become a mom for the third time this year, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her second son, Ernest, on her official Instagram account over the weekend.
Her Royal Highness began her post with a candid photo of Ernest holding balloons as she took her son out on the special occasion.
"Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger-loving, hat-wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy Ernie," the proud mom wished her son.
The statement concluded before Eugenie wrote, "You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile."
For those unaware, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 36, shares two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40.
The Princess is also expecting her third child, due in the summer of 2026. Buckingham Palace confirmed the joyful update, stating that King Charles III is "delighted" with the news.
Earlier this month, Princess Eugenie announced her third pregnancy by posting a sweet photo of her two young sons holding up an ultrasound scan.
Her third child will be the 15th in line to the British throne but will not hold a royal title or HRH style like his two other sons.